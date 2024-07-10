Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 90,800 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,800 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,784. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.76. The company has a market cap of $640.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

