Cosmos Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $6.00 or 0.00010430 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and approximately $92.82 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00044801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

