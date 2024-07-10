Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $766.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 892 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $886.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $822.38 and a 200 day moving average of $750.76. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $525.06 and a 52 week high of $896.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

