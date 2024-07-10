Craig Hallum Cuts Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Price Target to $24.00

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 137.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,016.00 and a beta of 0.69. Indivior has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Indivior will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Indivior by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,011,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Indivior by 58.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after acquiring an additional 769,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Indivior by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 850,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after buying an additional 128,611 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Indivior by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 345,556 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

