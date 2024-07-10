Craig Hallum Cuts Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Price Target to $24.00

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 137.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Indivior Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INDV traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,016.00 and a beta of 0.69. Indivior has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Indivior will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
