D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is CapWealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up about 3.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $31,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.75.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $136.00. 1,687,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,440. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average of $147.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

