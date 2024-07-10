Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,785. The firm has a market cap of $177.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.15 and a 200-day moving average of $247.35.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

