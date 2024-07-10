Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Trading Down 6.3%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $851.85 and last traded at $879.49. Approximately 308,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 393,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $939.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.44.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $965.21 and a 200 day moving average of $874.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $2,311,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $2,271,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

