DeepBrain Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.03 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $15.03 million and approximately $334,192.07 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

