Delphi Financial Group Inc. Invests $685,000 in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. MFA Financial comprises approximately 0.4% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of MFA Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at $128,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. 497,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,481. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.11 and a beta of 2.15. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,749.78%.

MFA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

MFA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

