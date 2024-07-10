Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Delta Apparel Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Apparel stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. ( NYSE:DLA Free Report ) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of Delta Apparel worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.