Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $11.02.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 million for the quarter.
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.
