Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.84 million, a PE ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of C$1.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

