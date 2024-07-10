Destra Network (DSYNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $149.34 Million

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Destra Network has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Destra Network token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Destra Network has a total market capitalization of $149.34 million and approximately $760,679.12 worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Destra Network Token Profile

Destra Network was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official website is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Destra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 942,824,508 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.16760081 USD and is up 12.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $597,024.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Destra Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Destra Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

