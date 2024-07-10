Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its stake in Diageo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Diageo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,049. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $179.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,730.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

