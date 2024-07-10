Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.11% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSB. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,337,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,107 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,812,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 71,494 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 222.9% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,209. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $52.29.

About Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

