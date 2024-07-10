Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.62

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 684040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 62,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,441,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,102,000 after purchasing an additional 129,707 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

