Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.50

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 45622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

Disco Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $702.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.37 million. Disco had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Disco Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

Further Reading

