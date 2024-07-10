DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Rating Lowered to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded DRI Healthcare Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DRI Healthcare Trust
DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at DRI Healthcare Trust
In related news, insider DRI Capital Inc. bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$896,250.00.
About DRI Healthcare Trust
DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize it by its business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for its fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DRI Healthcare Trust
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.