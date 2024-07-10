DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Reduced by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,098,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 35,189 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.08. 1,021,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,086. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.87. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $117.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

