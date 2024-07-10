Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.70.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Duolingo stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $186.98. 97,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $251.30. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total value of $2,682,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $2,682,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total value of $371,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,483,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,634,673. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.