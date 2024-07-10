DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 71,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,059. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

