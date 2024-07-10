Dymension (DYM) Reaches One Day Volume of $46.54 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002517 BTC on exchanges. Dymension has a total market cap of $274.53 million and approximately $46.54 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,027,872,968 coins and its circulating supply is 189,932,497 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

