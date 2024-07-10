East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Cut to $80.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.31.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $71.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.59 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

