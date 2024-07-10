Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,825,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 251,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,937,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,773 shares of company stock valued at $430,151 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.82. 722,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,543. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.