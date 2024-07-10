Easterly Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,001 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.64. 1,249,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,089. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $81.61. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2704 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

