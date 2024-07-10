Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,273 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,273 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hess by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Hess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hess by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $237,100,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Hess Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.42. The company had a trading volume of 419,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,610. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $131.61 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

