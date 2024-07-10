Easterly Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,047 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 33.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,409,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average of $76.72. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.