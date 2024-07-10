Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading Down 1%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.63 ($0.16). 177,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 987,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.16).

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.03. The stock has a market cap of £46.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1,262.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

