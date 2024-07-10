Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 3.9%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.78 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 269,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 865,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $32,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,810.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $36,987.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,495.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $239,495. Company insiders own 24.11% of the company's stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $162,502,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $14,806,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,805,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 590,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,273 shares in the last quarter.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
