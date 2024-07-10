Educational Development (EDUC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 11th.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

