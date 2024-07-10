Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 82.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

EA stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.51. The company had a trading volume of 609,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,621. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,356. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

