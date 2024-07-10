Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,237,000 after buying an additional 248,150 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,132,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,434,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,863,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,800,000 after acquiring an additional 110,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.0 %

ELV traded up $5.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,382. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $533.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.36.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

