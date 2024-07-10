enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Stock Price Up 4.4%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 55,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,242,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in enCore Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in enCore Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in enCore Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in enCore Energy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in enCore Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.
enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.
