Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.0903 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Energi has a market cap of $7.06 million and $665,233.44 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00045345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,244,049 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

