Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) (LON:ENGI) Shares Down 3.7%

Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) (LON:ENGI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 1,600,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,235,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).
Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.65.
Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) Company Profile
Energiser Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, real estate sector. It also invests directly in short term secured real estate debt for durations of up to 36 months.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.