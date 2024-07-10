Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

ENR stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

