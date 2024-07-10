Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.87. 4,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 82,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $531.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Entrada Therapeutics

In related news, Director Peter S. Kim acquired 2,276 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $31,955.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,576.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $146,963.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,889.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter S. Kim bought 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,955.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,212 shares in the company, valued at $915,576.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,475 shares of company stock worth $205,133. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

