EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 85,564 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 128,364 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,013 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 98,601 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.57. The company had a trading volume of 887,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.68.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

