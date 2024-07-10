Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

ABEO stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $204.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $91,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 553,377 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leila Alland bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,256.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Leila Alland bought 11,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 8,600 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,446.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,758 shares of company stock valued at $154,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

