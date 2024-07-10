Eric H. Mabowitz Sells 4,242 Shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) EVP Eric H. Mabowitz sold 4,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $37,753.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. 4,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. First US Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,976 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 5.75% of First US Bancshares worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

