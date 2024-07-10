EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 67,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 424,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

EverQuote Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $735.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In other news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $120,358.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 58,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,176,860.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 535,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,776,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $120,358.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,935 shares of company stock worth $3,532,220. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EverQuote by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

