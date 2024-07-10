Fellaz Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.50 Million (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Fellaz has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $2.50 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fellaz token can now be bought for $2.22 or 0.00003866 BTC on popular exchanges.
Fellaz Profile
Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,874,940 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Fellaz
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
