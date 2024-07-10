Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1384 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Fielmann Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Fielmann Group Stock Performance
Shares of FLMNY opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Fielmann Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.
Fielmann Group Company Profile
