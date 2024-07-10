Financial Comparison: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) & Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and MediaAlpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -95.03% -71.02% -51.19% MediaAlpha -7.76% N/A -21.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Future FinTech Group and MediaAlpha, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MediaAlpha 1 1 5 0 2.57

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MediaAlpha has a consensus target price of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 75.50%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of MediaAlpha shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Future FinTech Group and MediaAlpha’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $34.87 million 0.27 -$33.65 million N/A N/A MediaAlpha $388.15 million 2.17 -$40.42 million ($0.68) -18.79

Future FinTech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MediaAlpha.

Volatility and Risk

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MediaAlpha beats Future FinTech Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

