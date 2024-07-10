First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Busey has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.06 million. Research analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $54,763.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,517.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 365 shares of company stock worth $7,725 and sold 27,390 shares worth $642,668. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $11,053,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 341,692 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after buying an additional 212,782 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 66,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

