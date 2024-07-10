First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

