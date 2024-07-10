First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.43

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 19685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.08 million, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at $274,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

