Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 287.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,984 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $2,653,254.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,368,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 634,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,913. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. Equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

