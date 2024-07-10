Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

FBIN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. 155,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

