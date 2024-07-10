Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Increased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 157.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $793,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $91,398,000 after acquiring an additional 154,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,956,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,547,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,491,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.15.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

BEN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.22. 546,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

