Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.54), with a volume of 200037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.55).

Frenkel Topping Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4,300.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Frenkel Topping Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Frenkel Topping Group’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

